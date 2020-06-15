PM Harris outlines a number of new policies and initiatives

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 14 2020 (SKNVIBES)

PRIME MINISTER Dr. Timothy Harris has outlined new policies and initiatives that his administration would be undertaking in its second term in Office.

Speaking at the Inauguration Ceremony held today (Jun. 13) at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium, Dr. Harris pointed to the construction of a new general hospital, making auxiliary workers pensionable, construction of the new Basseterre High School and the construction of a new health center in St. Peter’s.

Among other initiatives outlined in his speech were the continued development of the education sector, provision of 2,000 acres of land for farming and housing development, and construction of a new prison facility.PM Harris, while addressing hundreds of supporters, dignitaries and well-wishers, commended the polling agents and law enforcement personnel for the incident free elections.