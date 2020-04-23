PM Harris pleased persons have begun to receive payouts as part of the government’s comprehensive COVID-19 response

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 22, 2020(SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris used last night’s (Tuesday, April 21) edition of the popular Leadership Matters Virtual Series to place on record his appreciation to the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board, which on Monday, April 20, began its payout to self-employed persons and employees whose incomes are impacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I must commend the Social Security Board because just yesterday [Monday, April 20], they paid their first batch of applicants their share of the $1,000 monthly assistance that we had promised as part of the stimulus wage fund,” Prime Minister Harris said.The prime minister noted that more than one thousand applications (1,000) were processed, “and these applications covered the rank of the unemployed persons who suffered loss of earnings due to COVID-19 .”