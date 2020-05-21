PM Harris promises special effort to provide at least 3,000 homes for young men and women

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 21, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

In the short of just five years, the Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris-led Team Unity administration implemented a historic housing solutions programme that has positively impacted more than 3,000 families through the provision of larger, more affordable homes and introduced initiatives that made home renovations and additions much easier.

And yet, Prime Minister Harris says his Team Unity coalition has even greater plans that will enhance the lives of thousands more, and improve the housing stock in the country when it is elected to serve for a second term.Speaking at the impressive launch of the Team Unity Stronger, Safer Election Campaign on Tuesday (May 19), the prime minister said his administration in its second term intends to create more housing opportunities specifically for young women in the country.