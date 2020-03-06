PM Harris returns to Saddlers Saturday March 7 to continue one-on-one consultations

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 5, 2020(SKNVIBES)

One-on-one consultations hosted by Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris with the people of St. Christopher Six at the Saddlers Primary School on Wednesday March 4 were so well attended that he could not see all the people within the allotted time, even after going overtime. He has promised to continue on Saturday March 7 between 10:00 am and 12:00 noon.

“Out of respect for efforts you made, I have determined that we will have a second consultation, only for those who are here,” Prime Minister Harris told those who did not have the chance to see him. “In other words the Secretariat will have the names and so we will try to work with them on Saturday between 10:00 am and 12:00 noon.