PM Harris rubbishes SKNLP’s constitutional challenge as another distraction by an unprepared party

Basseterre,St.Kitts May 28 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The members of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party are being chided for their poor attempt to thwart the June 05, 2020 General Elections by instituting a constitutional challenge to the State of Emergency and COVID Emergency Regulations, which were introduced as a response to the global threat of the novel coronavirus.In their claim, the Hon. Marcella A. Liburd, Hon. Konris Maynard and Dr. Denzil L. Douglas argue that the State of Emergency is contrary to law and is null, void and of no effect.

Additionally, the SKNLP candidates allege that the nature of the said Covid-19 Emergency Regulations provides the ruling party with an unfair and unequal advantage and suppresses the claimants and their political party, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party.Addressing yet another successful Team Unity Virtual Campaign Meeting on Wednesday, May 27, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said the basis of the Opposition’s challenge hinges on their desire to have the country’s borders.