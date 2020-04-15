PM Harris: Sacrifices being made will see the country weather the COVID-19 storm

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 15, 2020(SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris on behalf of the Team Unity Cabinet and the country, on Tuesday April 14 while appearing on Leadership Matters (a virtual forum series) on ZIZ Television and Radio, expressed deepest appreciation to frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.“I marvel at the sacrifice that our health workers are making every day, going beyond the call of duty, losing sleep, neglecting their families – in some respect – to give care and attention to those who need them most at that particular moment in time

“The same that can be said to our health professionals can be said to our police, our immigration officers, our customs officers, our defence force, all of them have been impressive in their display of patriotism and love. I want, at this point, to record the Cabinet’s and the country’s deepest appreciation.”

