PM Harris Says His Second Term Will Focus On Developing Young People’s Talents And Skills, As Well As Building A Stronger, Safer Country In The Aftermath Of COVID-19

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 24 2020 (SKNIS)

The St. Kitts-Nevis Government’s hugely successful Leadership Matters primetime virtual forum series resumed yesterday, Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020, with Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris headlining its ninth installment on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/ channel-5/).

Joining him on the panel were National Security Adviser, Retired Major General Stewart Saunders and Commissioner of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Mr. Hilroy Brandy. Press Secretary, Ms. Valencia Grant chaired the panel. The general security of the nation was the topic of conversation.

The phenomenally successful Leadership Matters went on hiatus in the run-up to the election of Friday, June 5th after having aired for eight consecutive weeks from Tuesday, March 24th to Tuesday, May 12th.

Over the coming weeks, Leadership Matters will focus on the big stories and issues in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, such as health, housing, education, tourism, agriculture, the management of the economy, small business development, etc., with the intention of explaining the programs and policies that inform them. Leadership Matters will also show how leadership in practice is helping to transform the nation, as well as people’s lives.

Speaking last night on Leadership Matters, Prime Minister Harris outlined the focus of his second-term administration, saying in his opening remarks, “…we will build upon the very successful agenda we had put before the people over the last five years, and…the program in large measure will be about how do we build the safer and stronger future in the aftermath of COVID-19.”

While delivering his closing remarks, the Prime Minister said, “One of our strategic actions would be to harness the resources of St. Kitts and Nevis so that more of our people can benefit and can advance themselves.”

Prime Minister Harris continued: “We are particularly mindful that we have a large group of young people. Indeed, about 65 percent of the population is under 35, and we want to harness the talents of our young people towards the onerous task of building a successful nation.”

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis further added: “In that regard, we have introduced – and it is now going to be built out over the next couple of months – a Ministry of Entertainment, Talent Development and Entrepreneurship, because we believe that it is across those three interrelated areas that our young people must find their niche.”