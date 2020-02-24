PM Harris says recent CARICOM Meeting underscored the leaders’ commitment to joint advocacy against “existential threat” of blacklisting

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 21st 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris says the recently held 31st CARICOM Inter-Sessional Meeting underscored the commitment of Member States to pursue joint advocacy against blacklisting, de-risking and the withdrawal of correspondent banking services.The Communiqué issued after the meeting states that, “Heads of Government view the strategy of blacklisting and de-risking, which lead to the withdrawal of correspondent banking services.

Delivering remarks near the start of the meeting as Outgoing Chairman of the Caribbean Community, Prime Minister the Honourable Allen Chastanet of Saint Lucia highlighted the stark reality of the situation. “Our own information indicates that up to the middle of 2018, 25% of the 50 banks operating across CARICOM had reported termination of correspondent banking services, while 75% reported they were facing certain correspondent banking restrictions.