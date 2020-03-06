PM Harris says residents of St. Christopher Six can count on him for support

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 6, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Residents of St. Christopher Six, and Saddlers Village in particular, responded favourably when Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris hosted one-on-one consultations at the Saddlers Primary School on Wednesday March 4. “I want to commend the people of Number Six for taking this opportunity and treating it with the seriousness it deserves,” remarked Prime Minister Harris at the end of the consultations.

Residents of St. Christopher Six and Saddlers in particular would have been given notice on Tuesday March 3 that Prime Minister Harris would be available for the one-on-one consultations the following day and that notwithstanding, they turned out in great numbers and the Prime Minister could not see all of them in the allotted time.

