PM Harris says Team Unity’s big election win reflects the electorate’s rejection of the old ways of doing politics and its approval of his Administration’s excellent work

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 8 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris’ Team Unity Administration was re-elected to a second term with an increased majority on Friday, June 5th, 2020, winning nine of the 11 parliamentary seats – two more since the previous general election of Monday, February 16th, 2015.“Our outstanding success at the polls held on the 5th of June is a vindication of our excellent work on behalf of the people.

“We made history by winning the largest share of the vote this time around, securing a national swing to Team Unity of around six percent. We made history in my own constituency (#7) with a swing of 10 percent, making it the strongest results of my 27 years representing the good people of Belle Vue to Ottley’s,” the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis added.

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X