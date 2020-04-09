PM Harris sings the praises of medical professionals in the handling of the COVID-19 situation in St. Kitts and Nevis

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 09, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has paid glowing tribute to the exemplary service being rendered by the nation’s medical fraternity in the response to the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19 disease).While addressing the daily media briefing of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC), on Wednesday, April 08, Prime Minister Harris went further by singling out Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Hazel Laws, describing her as a shining example “of how patriotism must move each of us” with respect to the firm leadership.

“What she has given to St. Kitts and Nevis is a very special gift of excellence in service and a perseverance in fulfillment of an urgent task, and for that my Cabinet and I and the people of St. Kitts and Nevis would long remember her as one of the best CMOs…we have had in a long while,” Prime Minister Harris said.