PM Harris’ Statement on the Passing of Mr. Valentine Thomas

Basseterre,St.Kitts December 28 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris extends his heartfelt condolences, and those of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, to the family and loved ones of Mr. Valentine Thomas, a prominent journalist and radio personality who owned and operated Sugar City (90.3) FM.

Val T, as he was affectionately called, died on Sunday, December 27th, 2020 after an ongoing battle with kidney disease. He was 64 years old.”Val T’s strong personality and passion for politics – and for life – imbued his outstanding journalism career with authenticity, intensity, originality and a quest for justice,” the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis said today, Monday, December 28th, while reflecting on the life and legacy of Valentine Thomas.

