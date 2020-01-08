PM Harris’ Statement on the Passing of the Wife of the Honourable Joseph W. Parry

“Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 08, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris extends his heartfelt condolences, and those of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, to the husband and family of Mrs. Myrthlyn Parry, who passed away Monday morning after a period of illness. Mrs. Myrthlyn Parry was married to the Honourable Joseph W. Parry, the former Federal Parliamentarian who was Premier of Nevis from 2006 to 2013.

Mrs. Parry was actively involved in philanthropy, having served as Project Manager of the Basic Needs Trust Fund (BNTF) on Nevis and Director of the Development Projects Foundation Incorporated, which worked alongside the BNTF to provide funding for socioeconomic development projects.Prime Minister Harris said yesterday, Tuesday, January 7th, 2020, that, “Mrs. Myrthlyn Parry very astutely parlayed her name recognition into opportunities for humanitarian assistance.