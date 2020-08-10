PM Harris thanks Defence Force graduates for answering the call to serve their country

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 07, 2020 (SKNVBIES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has commended the 36 new officers of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) for choosing to serve their country in such a capacity, and urged them to do all they can to uphold the values of the law enforcement agency which they now proudly represent.I welcome you recruits into the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force and again congratulate you on the choice that you have made to pursue a career of service – national service – as a soldier,” Prime Minister Harris said, as he delivered the featured remarks at the closing ceremony.

Three-three (23) recruits completed 20 weeks of intense practical and theoretical training as part of the Basic Military Course 01 of 2020 and are now officers of Alpha Company or the regular corps of the Defence Force. An additional thirteen (13) recruits graduated the course and will now form part of Bravo Company or the Reserve Corps.

