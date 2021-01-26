PM Harris thanks Reverend Hilton Joseph for his years of service to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 26, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has personally thanked Reverend Hilton J. Joseph for his years of faithful service and strong leadership as a clergyman to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. This comes as Reverend Joseph, who now serves as the Superintendent of the Moravian Church St. Kitts Conference and as Pastor of the Zion and Bethel Pastorate, has accepted a call to serve as the pastor of the Spring Gardens Moravian Church in Antigua, effective March 01, 2021.

Reverend Joseph and Mrs. Joseph stopped by the Office of the Prime Minister on Monday, January 25 where Prime Minister Harris expressed his profound thanks to the reverend for all he has done over the years and extended to him his best wishes as he prepares to take up his next assignment.Prime Minister Harris said, “I think you brought a sense of deep energy to the church and a level of enthusiasm among the membership and the worship sessions were quite enjoyable. And so, for all that you have been able to accomplish for the church family and for the country, your prayers of support for the Government and for the country.

