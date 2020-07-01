PM Harris, the Financial Secretary and the Social Security CEO to provide update on the implementation of the COVID-19 stimulus package on Leadership Matters

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 30 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The St. Kitts-Nevis Government’s widely watched Leadership Matters virtual forum series will air tonight with Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris headlining its 10th installment on ZIZ TV (Channel 5 or https://zizonline.com/tv/channel-5/) from 8:00pm to 10:00pm.

Prime Minister Harris, who serves as Minister of Finance, will focus on his administration’s work in helping impacted businesses and employees during the COVID-19 economic downturn specifically by providing an update on the implementation of the stimulus package, which is valued at approximately $120 million.Joining the Prime Minister on the panel and answering audience questions will be the Financial Secretary in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, Mrs. Hilary Hazel; Deputy Financial Secretary, Mrs. Sylvia Manning-Gumbs, and CEO of the Social Security Board.