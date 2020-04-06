PM Harris to citizens and residents: Take threat of coronavirus seriously

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 05, 2020 (SKNVIBES)



As the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis goes into another phase of total lock-down in response to the COVID-19 virus or Novel Coronavirus, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, is urging all citizens and residents to take the threat of the worldwide pandemic seriously.

The [COVID-19] pandemic is no laughing matter and our people must treat the pandemic with all seriousness, Prime Minister Harris said during an appearance on WINNFM 98.9’s Inside the News radio programme on Saturday, April 04.The prime minister continued, “Some persons are jeopardizing the vulnerable groups, and indeed all of us, by callous and selfish behaviour, and I must call on the guilty ones to stop their inappropriate behaviours now.

