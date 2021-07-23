PM Harris to hand over the Chair of the ECCB Monetary Council after active and production year

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 22, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, will conclude his year-long stint as Chair of the Monetary Council of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), on Friday, July 23.After a very active and productive year at the helm of the body, Prime Minister Harris will transfer the chair to the Premier and Council Member for Montserrat, the Honourable Joseph Farrell during a live virtual ceremony.

Under Dr. Harris’ chairmanship, the Monetary Council’s primary focus was on the maintenance of financial stability of the Currency Union, accommodative actions to mitigate the financial impact of COVID-19 and special policy meetings on a range of matters such as renewable energy, tourism and digitalization which are important to the economic recovery of the Currency Union.The Council Chair is rotated among the member countries in alphabetical order on an annual basis.

