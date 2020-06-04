PM Harris urges electorate to settle for continuity by voting Team Unity candidates

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 3 2020 (SKNVIBES)

After five years of unprecedented all-round development, Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris is appealing to the electorate to vote Team Unity candidates in the June 5 to allow the Team Unity Administration continue with the good work it has been doing for the people. “We have been working for you, and the evidence is everywhere – what a wonderful job we have been doing on behalf of all the people of St. Kitts and Nevis!” remarked Prime Minister Harris at a Team Unity Stronger.

“If you are honest, whatever your party affiliation, you cannot deny that the best performance ever in the history of politics has come from the Team Unity Administration,” said Dr Harris. “So come the 5th of June, we are asking you to give your support – lend your votes – to the candidates of Team Unity so that we can continue to build a stronger and safer future for you.”