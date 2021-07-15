PM Harris urges employees to ensure that their social contributions are up-to-date

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 14, 2021 (SKNIS)

Workers in St. Kitts and Nevis are strongly encouraged to make regular contact with officials at St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board to ensure that their employee contributions are up-to-date.This advice shared by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, is critical as the government continues to roll out income relief support for persons who became redundant in March 2020 and remain unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The information is also necessary to facilitate severance payments from the government.

On the July 13 edition of Leadership Matters, Dr. Harris said that all workers should double-check that management is living up to its responsibilities.“I want to remind employees that they need not wait until they are severed to find out that their employer was not paying,” he stated. “They can go to social security at any time and get a printout of the contributions paid on their behalf so that they are able to verify whether or not their employer is doing good by them.”

On a similar note, the prime minister called on employers who are deducting social security contributions from their employees’ wages or salaries to meet the requirements of the law.“Every employer should be responsible … and do the honest thing,” Prime Minister Harris expressed. “Having deducted the employee’s contribution, you should ensure that you at least deposit that with social security.”

Dr. Harris said that everyone must display a level of personal responsibility and do the right thing to avoid unnecessary stress and unhappiness in society during times of adversity.