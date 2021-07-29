PM Monthly Health Walk meets protocol criteria, resumes on Saturday July 31

Basseterre, St.Kitts, July 28, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk, which out of an abundance of caution took a hiatus after the last edition held on Saturday May 1, will resume on Saturday July 31 and will take participants on the regular Bellevue to Ottley’s route starting at 5:30 a.m. “In resuming the Prime Minister’s Monthly Health Walk, we thought that now it is a good time to pick it back up because, number one, our vaccination levels are up, and a lot of people have been vaccinated,” said main organiser Ms Myrtilla Williams.

She noted that one the reasons why the vaccination drive was successful was for the fact that at a number of the Prime Minister’s Health Walks education drives were carried out to sensitise participants on the importance of vaccinations. One such drive was conducted by the National HIV/AIDS Programme Coordinator and Health Educator, Dr Matthias Afortu-Ofre.At the end of such health walks names of interested persons would be taken down and they would later be taken to the Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility in Tabernacle to take the vaccine.

READ MORE>>