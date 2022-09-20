PM’s Independence 39 Address – September 19, 2022

Happy Independence Day.

I greet you with love, peace and a renewed sense of purpose and hope for our beautiful nation of St. Kitts and Nevis on the 39th Anniversary of Independence.

When our national flag was raised on September 19th, 1983, so too were the hopes and dreams of our people.

We are a proud people, a hopeful people – led by our forefathers and foremothers from British colonial rule to our own dream of freedom and self-sufficiency.

Each Independence season, it seems only right that we ask:

“Are we truly independent? Are our people free?” The debates are robust and lively in our barbershops, village bars and shops and even in our homes among friends and relatives.

While the answers will vary – I believe we can all agree that our Federation has come quite far since that day 39 years ago when we first uttered the words of our anthem: “Thy children stand free on the strength of will and love.”

It is our will and our love of nation that has brought us this far. We are a people who are always stretching for better. We have the power of our ancestors, the many unsung, known and unknown heroes who we celebrated just this past weekend on National Heroes Day.