Police, Army strategise security plan for increased partial curfew days

Basseterre,St. Kitts April 20 2020 (SKNVIBES)



HEADS of the Royal St. Christopher Police Force and the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, as well as their management teams, met yesterday (Apr. 19) to strategise how best to adjust their security plan over the next four days.

According to police press release, this week would be the first time since the declaration of the State of Emergency that citizens and residents would be given four days in one week within which restrictions would be relaxed.

“However, the Statutory Rules and Orders No. 14 of 2020, Emergency Powers (COVID-19) (No. 5) Regulations will still require that a number of safety protocols be followed.The Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy, said he was happy that the public, for the most part, had been supportive of the security forces’ efforts.

