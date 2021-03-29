Police clear the air on erroneous media report

Basseterre, St. Kitts March 29 2021 (SKNVIBES)

POLICED yesterday afternoon denied reports circulating in the media that a body was found at a hotel in the Basseterre area, instead describing it as a medical issue.

In clearing the air on the matter, in a short statement police told reporters: “A lady who was staying at a guesthouse in Basseterre took ill and the Emergency Medical Service was called. When they arrived she was unresponsive.”

That came hours after reports circulated that the body of a woman was found in a guesthouse in the Capital.Some reports provided the name and a photograph of the deceased female.

