Police closing net on alleged Severance Fund fraudsters

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 22 2020 (SKNVIBES)

MORE evidence is emerging as police continue their investigations into the fraud scheme involving members of the Police Cooperative Credit Union (PCCU) and the Government’s Severance Fund.

Police yesterday (Oct. 21) confirmed that on Monday (Oct. 19) they had arrested and charged a sixth suspect, Sergeant Fitzroy Morton, for the offences of Forgery and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering.That comes against the backdrop of the Police Force arresting and charging Mario Wigley of Cayon, Hyacinth Phipps of Garden’s Housing, Chanita Richards of Parray’s Extension, Tisharie Fyfield of Gillard’s Meadows and Deon Webb of New Road.

Those charges stemmed from missing monies from the Government’s Severance Fund.According to the police, Morton’s arrest resulted from investigations into fraudulent payments made from the Government’s Severance Payment Fund to four former employees of the PCCU.

