Police destroy 31 illegal firearms collected during Peace Initiative

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 30 2020 (SKNVIBES)

FOLLOWING up on the promise made last year by Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy, members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force destroyed 31 illegal firearms that were collected from gangs as part of the Peace Initiative.

The illegal firearms were destroyed in the presence of media operatives at Camp Springfield on Monday (Sept. 28).In a press statement, police noted that before the firearms were destroyed, Commissioner Brandy said; “…once we [did] our investigations, we promised that all the weapons would be destroyed…you are here to witness that all thirty firearms will be destroyed this afternoon, and to assure you that none of the firearms [are] back on our streets.”

The Peace Initiative began in February 2019 and had involved gang members in St. Kitts and Nevis.Since then, it has realised several significant outcomes, including gang members, some through third parties, relieving themselves of their firearms.

READ MORE>>