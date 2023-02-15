Police discouraging persons from purchasing building materials from illegitimate sources

As the Police investigate a spate of breakings at construction sites, they are discouraging members of the public from purchasing building materials from illegitimate sources.

Superintendent James Francis heads the Crime Directorate within The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. He noted that creating a market for stolen items encouraged the perpetrators to continue the illegal activity.

“There has been a new crime trend where offenders are breaking into storage containers and also makeshift sheds on construction sites and stealing building materials and household items worth thousands of dollars. The general public is advised not to buy any building materials or household items from any individuals who do not possess the relevant business license to sell such items,” Superintendent Francis urged.