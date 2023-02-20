Police dismiss claims that victim was a witness in a criminal matter

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is presently investigating a Homicide that took place on Tuesday 14th February 2023.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force wishes to bring to the Public’s attention that the information being circulated on social media stating that Dahlia Hanley was a witness in any prior criminal matter is FALSE.

The Violent Crime Unit (VCU) is presently following every lead to develop this investigation and pin point the motive and possible suspect(s) in this Homicide.

Additionally, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force would also add that upon responding to this report, there were no gunshots fired by any member of the security forces.