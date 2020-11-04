Police identify male body found in Newtown

Basseterre,St.Kitts November 4 2020 (SKNVIBES)

POLICE have identified the male whose body was found floating along the Newtown Bay as that of 58-year-old Oral Coulbourne of New Road.

In providing details of the incident yesterday (Nov. 3), lawmen said that a report was made at about midday on Monday (Nov. 2) that a body was on the beach in Newtown, on the end closest to the Industrial Site.So far, investigations have revealed that “the motionless body of a man was seen floating in the water by a passer-by, who brought the body ashore with assistance from another individual”.

The District Medical Officer who was summoned to the scene pronounced Coulbourne dead.

