Police issue almost 200 tickets for COVID-19 regulations breach

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 22 2021(SKNVIBES)

DESPITE repeated pleas by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force for citizens and residents of the Federation to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations, close to 200 individuals were ticketed for breaching the protocols.

Over the last several weeks, the Police Force had issued 191 tickets to persons who had breached the curfew measures implemented since the localised outbreak of the Coronavirus.During his presentation at last evening’s (June 21) NEOC media brief, Superintendent Cromwell Henry disclosed that 191 tickets were issued between May 21 and June 20.

Issuance of the tickets were for persons Failing to Wear Masks in Public and Hosting Social Events Without Permission.The Government implemented regulations over the last four weeks to combat the spread of the virus, including a lockdown, curfew and a State of Emergency.All of those measures came with strict guidelines, such as no travel after 6:00 p.m., work from home and no social gatherings.

