Police nab four in Frigate Bay robbery

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 16 2020 (SKNVIBES)

FOUR males were this morning (Sept. 16) taken into police custody after being nabbed in a getaway vehicle following a robbery at one of Gulf View Apartments incident in Frigate Bay.

Police informed media operatives that a number of firearms were removed from the men in custody.Though details of the incident are outstanding, police, at the time of publication, said that searches were still being conducted and full details would be released later in the day.

However, a photo obtained by SKNVibes News shows four males lying face down near a black jeep with license plate number PA 7232.

