Police Press Release: Reports against police officers being investigated

EBasseterre, St. Kitts, April 14, 2020 (SKNVIBES)



The Office of Professional Standards of The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is currently investigating a number of reports that have been made against Police Officers by members of the public.The disclosure was made by Divisional Commander for District ‘A’, Superintendent Cromwell Henry during his presentation at the National Emergency Operation Center’s Daily Briefing on April 13,

These reports have been documented and would be investigated by the appropriate department and would be resolved appropriately. I, again, want to reassure our citizens that our Officers have been asked to always respect each individual and to only use whatever force is necessary to achieve the particular objective at the time,” Superintendent Henry said.

