Police probing traffic accident on Nevis

A traffic accident on Nevis is currently being probed by the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force.

According to a press statement, the accident occurred at Beach Road, Gingerland along the island’s main road on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Police reported that the accident involved motor pick-up PB2391, which is owned by NEVLEC and was being driven by Tariq Wilks of Pond Hill.

Investigations so far have revealed that PB2391 was travelling along Pond Hill to Prospect and when it reached Beach Road, the wheels locked and the motor pickup began to slide. As a result, the driver lost control and collided with a rock which caused the vehicle to flip on its left side.