Police provide autopsy report on traffic accident victim

POLICE have stated that on Thursday (Dec. 22) an autopsy was performed on the body of traffic accident victim 67-year-old Boswell Lescott of Spring Hill.

The autopsy was conducted by Resident Pathologist, Dr. Adrian Nuñez, who concluded that death was due to hypovolemic shock and multiple traumatic injuries as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

On Wednesday (Dec. 21), police had reported that they were investigating a fatal traffic accident which occurred around 9:00 p.m. on the previous day in Cotton Ground, Nevis.

The accident involved motor vehicle RA355 which is owned by Derrick Parry of Springhill, but was being driven by Boswell Lescott of Craddock Road.