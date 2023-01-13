Police provide details on shooting victims in Nevis

THE Public Relations Office of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force has provided details of yesterday’s (Jan. 11) shooting incident that left one man dead and another hospitalised.

Police gave the deceased name as 26-year-old Javon Grant of Maddens Estate and the hospitalised man as 45-year-old Javier Charles of Bath Village.

Preliminary investigations revealed that at about 4:00 p.m. yesterday, the two men were sitting in the vicinity of a bar in Bath Village when two armed, masked individuals approached and shot at them.

On being shot, Grant collapsed and Charles ran from the area while the two assailants fled the scene.