Police provide name of stabbing-death victim

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 3 2020 (SKNVIBES)

IN addition to the name of the individual who was murdered and that of the other man wounded yesterday (June 2) in the Old Road area, police have provided some details following their investigation.

According to a police communiqué, the dead man’s name is 26-year-old Donte Samuel and the wounded man is 31-year-old Quezney Watson, both of Old Road.Preliminary investigations revealed that close to 4:00 p.m. yesterday (June 2), an altercation between several persons occurred in the Old Road area.

During the altercation, Samuel was stabbed to the chest and Watson was wounded in his left eye.Private vehicles had transported both men to the JNF Hospital, where Samuel was pronounced dead on arrival and Watson remains warded in stable condition after undergoing surgery.