Police provide update on Lime Kiln shooting

Basseterre,St.Kitts December 30 2020(SKNVIBES)

POLICE have identified the victim of Monday’s (Dec. 28) shooting incident in Lime Kiln as 26-year-old Kia Jareth Liburd of Lime Kiln Project.

In a statement on the incident, police explained that information obtained by officers so far indicates that sometime after 10 p.m. on the day in question, Liburd was making his way to his vehicle from his residence when a lone gunman fired gunshots at him.He received a single gunshot wound to his arm and was transported in a private vehicle to the JNF General Hospital, where he is warded in a stable condition.

Personnel from the Forensic Services Unit visited and processed the scene.

