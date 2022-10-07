Police release details of stabbing-death victim

THE young woman who died following a stabbing incident in Central Street on Monday (Oct. 3), was identified by the police as 22-year-old Alisha Dunrod of Sprott Street, Basseterre.

In a media statement, police had responded to the scene of the incident following an emergency call that was made to 911 sometime after 3:00 p.m. on the day in question,

“The information received stated that a young woman had been stabbed and needed assistance the statement reas.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Dunrod was injured during an altercation and was transported to the JNF General Hospital via the Emergency Medical Service (EMS), but succumbed to her injuries.