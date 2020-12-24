Police release information on Williams’ disappearance

Basseterre,St.Kitts December 23 2020 (SKNVIBES)

THE Police Force and the Coast Guard are both said to be carrying out search operations to locate missing Green Tree Housing resident Clovis Williams.

In a media statement issued four days after reports surfaced about the mishap, police said that they are partnering with several agencies to conduct search operations for a man from Green Tree Housing who was reported missing at sea on December 19, 2020.Police confirmed earlier media reports indicating that a report was received just before 3:00 p.m. of a missing person.

While out at sea, Williams dived into the water to pull up a fish pot and was not seen or heard from since.The Coast Guard was contacted and they visited the scene.

READ MORE>>