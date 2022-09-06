Police remove another firearm, ammo off the streets

RANKS of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force have removed another illegal firearm and a quantity of ammunition from a home in Cardin Avenue on Friday (Sept. 2).

According to a statement from the Police Force, a search conducted on a premises at Cardin Avenue had unearthed a .45 Pistol and a magazine with five matching rounds of ammunition.

The police, however, neither stated what prompted them to executive the search nor if they were tipped off that an illegal weapon was at the location.

The firearm, magazine and ammunition were taken into custody along with an individual who lives on the premises.

For this year, the police have removed eight illegal firearms off the streets of the Federation.

Concerns were expressed on numerous occasions as to the means by which firearms are entering the Federation, knowing that they are not being manufactured in the region but shipped from overseas.