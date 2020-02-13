Police reveal identity of body found in Boyd’s Village

“Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 13, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

POLICE have revealed that the body found in the Boyd’s area several days ago is that of a reportedly missing sexagenarian.

The police in a media statement said they have established, through their investigations, that the human remains found in a house in Boyd’s Village were those of 61-year-old Frederick Robinson. Though police said that Frederick had been reported missing on Monday, February 3, 2020, SKNVibes understands that family members of the man had expressed concerns of his whereabouts since December last year after they got no response from him.

An autopsy was recently conducted on his body and the results revealed that it was a homicide.According to the police, on Sunday (Feb. 8), Forensic Pathologist, Dr. Valery Alexandrov performed the autopsy and concluded that “death was as a result of blunt force trauma to the head”.

