Police seize two firearms and 216 rounds of ammunition

An image in circulation alleging a boat seizure was recently making the rounds on social media. The image stated that law enforcement seized a vessel in Dieppe Bay that was involved in smuggling.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force shared on August 17, after questions from the media, that two illegal firearms were taken into custody by the Police following a search conducted on a fishing vessel in Dieppe Bay.

The search was conducted on August 16. The Police found one AK-47 rifle with a scope with 64 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, one Taurus semi-automatic 9mm pistol with laser, and 152 rounds of 9mm ammunition.