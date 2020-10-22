Police Sergeant Charged In Connection With PCCU Fraud Case

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 21 2020 (WINNFM)

On Monday, October 19, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force formally arrested and charged Sergeant Fitzroy Morton.Morton was charged for the offences of Forgery and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering. The offences were committed between March 01 and May 13, 2020.

This arrest is in connection with the investigation into suspected fraudulent payments made from the Severance Payment Fund to four former employees of the Police Cooperative Credit Union (PCCU).He served as the Assistant Secretary on the Board of Directors for the Police Cooperative Credit Union (PCCU).The White Collar Crime Unit launched an investigation into the activities surrounding payments made from the Fund during May and June, 2020. Based on the findings of the investigations, charges were brought against the four former employees of the PCCU and the Deputy Labour Commissioner.

