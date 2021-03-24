Police to clamp down on speeding with new equipment

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 23 2021 (SKNVIBES)

IN the coming weeks, drivers in the Federation could receive tickets in the mail or at their doorsteps, as a new initiative will allow officers to record those committing traffic infraction, which will relay the information to the Traffic Department.

Superintendent of Police with Responsibility for Division ‘B’, Cromwell Henry announced that the Police Force is currently in the process of acquiring a photo radar system, which is expected to greatly assist officers in monitoring speeding vehicles.The police, Henry reminded, would have in recent time acquired a number of speed guns that are currently being used to monitor persons who are suspected to be going above the limit.

He noted that quite a number of people have been ticketed in the past for violating the various limits on a daily basis.“We are in the process of acquiring a new equipment; a mounted photo radar that will capture the speed and the photo of the vehicle and send that data back to our monitoring center.

