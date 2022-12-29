Police under microscope again as video surfaces

CHARGED with the responsibility of serving and protecting the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is being chastised publicly for the behaviour of one of its own, at a time when the agency is seeking to bring communities together.

An incident over the weekend has once again thrust the spotlight on the conduct of officers within the Police Force, raising questions over whether the training programmes for its members are adequate or if it is the attitude of those who wield powers over others is causing the problem.

A video making rounds on social media shows a man breaking bottles in what has been reported as the Newtown area. As a police vehicle arrives on scene, the man, with outstretched hands, appears to be surrendering to three male officers who disembarked the vehicle.

Ironically, one of the officers appears to forcibly slamming the man to the ground among the broken bottles.