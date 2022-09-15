Police unearth arms, ammo on Nevis

IN their relentless effort to make the Federation safer for citizens, residents and visitors by the removal of illegal firearms off the streets, members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force have recently seized four firearms and 77 rounds of ammunition on Nevis.

In a release from the Force, on Sunday (Sept. 11), officers had conducted a search on an abandoned vessel in Stoney Grove, which resulted in the find of one .38 Revolver with five matching rounds of ammunition, two Glock Pistols X 9mm with 15 rounds of ammunition and one .45 Glock Pistol with 57 matching rounds of ammunition.