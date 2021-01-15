Poor man’s pocket wins big

Basseterre, St.Kitts, January 14th 2021 (SKNVIBES)

On Sunday 10th January, Gejoe’s Chill Spot played host to the official prize giving ceremony marking the end of the first installment of the Federation’s newest and most exciting domino tournament.The brief ceremony saw the distribution of thousands of dollars in cash and prizes including the coveted first place trophy to Poor Man’s Pocket Domino Club, which took home a cheque for $1500.00 as well as several individual prizes including the ‘Highest Scoring Female Player’.

Samal Duggins, who had the honour of presenting the prizes on behalf of title sponsor, Montraville Farms, recorded his gratitude to the participants, the organizing committee and the domino enthusiasts who supported the tournament throughout its three-month run.Duggins stated, “When we started this journey three months ago the idea was to give back to the community but we never imagined that the community would have given us so much.

READ MORE>>