Port facilities to be upgraded

THE Ministry of Tourism and the St. Christopher Air and Seaports Authority (SCASPA) are working together to ensure that all facilities and ports of entry are in pristine state ahead of the start of the 2022/2023 tourist season.

For many months, certain facilities at the Robert Llewllyn Bradshaw International Airport were in need of remedial works.

One such facility is at the entrance of the airport where staff members had complained about the presence of mould, which was denied by a top manager despite the circulation of photos and videos confirming the staff members’ complaint.

Additionally, there is a ground concern about the distance passengers have to trek in order to embark and disembark planes.

However, some of the problems will be tackled head-on by the current administration and others will be remedied in the long term.