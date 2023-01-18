Portrait of the late Hon. Malcolm Guishard now centrepiece at MGR Park’s Visitor Centre, serving as lasting memory of his vision

It was a happy moment for all who witnessed the unveiling of a portrait of the late Hon. Malcolm Earl Guishard by his wife Mrs. Yvonne Guishard, in the Visitor Centre at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational (MGR) Park on January 16, 2023, one year after the facility was officially opened.

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), through the Ministry of Tourism, took the decision to pay homage to the former Deputy Premier of Nevis and Minister Tourism because the park was born out of his vision and his contribution to provide a green space at Pinney’s for the people of Nevis.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism, in his presentation at the unveiling ceremony explained the patron’s significance to what turned out to be a multimillion-dollar project.

“This park is an indication of vision at work. The vision was not mine. That vision was the vision of Malcolm Guishard. Malcolm Guishard would have had this idea that the people of Nevis should have a place for leisure, a place for relaxation, and when these lands were acquired many years ago, he insisted that here would be preserved for a park.