Post Cabinet briefing for Monday, 12th September, 2022

Under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, the Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday 12th September, 2022 to discuss significant matters of national interest and determine the way forward for the betterment of the people.
Several key decisions were made on matters related to the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship, post-COVID-19, and our country’s 39th Anniversary of Independence celebrations.
The following are the decisions taken:
- Approval has been granted for the transition of the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) from the Ministry of International Trade et. al. to the Ministry of Small Business and Entrepreneurship which falls under the portfolio of Hon. Samal Duggins.
- The Cabinet has approved the payment of salaries for the former COVID-19 Compliance Officers for the remaining four months of the year 2022.
- Approval has also been granted by the Cabinet for the removal of the amended guideline for the reopening of the entertainment sector following the coronavirus pandemic, which placed several restrictions on the event promoters and organizers incurring added costs.